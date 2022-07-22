Washington County jail expansion heads to voters

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court voted to approve a special election to put a 0.25% sales tax increase on the November ballot to fund a jail expansion.

The measure passed the quorum court 11-4 Thursday. The topic was hotly debated at the meeting with public comment time being extended twice so more people could voice their opinions. Most people who spoke from the public were opposed to the tax increase ballot proposal to fund the jail, while one person from the public supported the measure.

The Detention Center expansion is expected to cost about $113.5 million dollars and the Juvenile Justice Center Complex is expected to cost about $28.5 million. The expansion is aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the jail.

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins told KNWA/FOX 24 it will take a least a couple years to build the new facilities if it passes in November.

Washington County voters will see the sales tax increase questions on the Nov. election ballot.