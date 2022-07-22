ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts New Music at Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy

By Quincy Green
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

As part of Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy celebration, Billboard and Samsung partnered to bring back an exclusive music experience. This year, Samsung Galaxy users were treated to singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter’s first live performance in three years. The Samsung Summer of Galaxy Concert supported the release of Carpenter’s new 13-track album, emails i can’t send, and was the first time she performed these songs live.

Since her debut, Carpenter has blossomed into one of pop music’s most promising young acts. In 2021 she released the hit single “Skin,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has earned over 140 million streams on Spotify. Over the years, Carpenter has collaborated with artists like Saweetie, Farruko, and more.

Only a day after the release of her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, fans lined up at seven in the morning with Carpenter’s latest lyrics memorized. The project marks the start of a new era for Carpenter after leaving Hollywood Records to join Island Records.

Upon arrival, audience members were able to capture content and explore Samsung’s latest products at the immersive Samsung Summer of Galaxy activation. Attendees could learn about the devices, test the folding screen, and pose in front of the Summer of Galaxy-themed backdrop before watching Carpenter’s set. Los Angeles-based DJ/host SOSUPERSAM warmed up the crowd with an eclectic set before Carpenter took the stage.

Moments later, Carpenter appeared in front of an eager, energetic crowd ready to rock the Samsung Summer of Galaxy stage. She performed standout tracks from her latest LP such as “Fast Times,” and “because I liked a boy,” while also catering to her day one fans with a breathtaking live rendition of “Sue Me.” Carpenter showered the audience in heart-shaped balloons during the second chorus of hit single “vicious.” Before ending the show, Sabrina sat on the edge of the stage and poured her heart out in an intimate encore performance of “decode.”

The show is streaming exclusively for Galaxy device users on smsng.us/Sabrina from July 22nd to July 24th. Check out Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, emails i can’t send, and stay tuned for more from Billboard and Samsung.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Spills the Tea on the Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Met

JoJo Siwa took part in a viral TikTok trend over the weekend, in which participants are given a series of prompts and briefly flash a photo of the person who fits that prompt. For the “rudest celebrity I’ve met,” the YouTube sensation quickly showed a photo of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. She went on to crown Zendaya as her celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she’s met and Elton John as the coolest.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Take That: Fivio Foreign Reveals He Signed To Ma$e For $5K

Industry rule 4080 still rings true almost 32 years later. Fivio Foreign has revealed he signed to MA$E for only a mere $5000. As per Hip Hop N More the drill rapper wasn’t moving tactfully early on in his career. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast he discussed his business […]
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Pearl Jam Cancel 2 More Dates on European Tour Due to Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Issues

Pearl Jam were forced to cut more dates on their summer European tour this week due to ongoing vocal issues affecting singer Eddie Vedder. After canceling a show in Vienna last week, the band revealed that two of the three the remaining scheduled dates on the run — including a July 22 show in Prague and a the first of a planned two-night stand in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on July 24 — will also be called off on the advice of Vedder’s doctors; a spokesperson for the band said that Monday night’s (July 25) second night in Amsterdam was scheduled to go on as planned.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farruko
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Betty Who, Clinton Kane, Tink & More

Click here to read the full article. Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Betty Who, Tink, Clinton Kane and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Betty Who, “She Can Dance” Betty Who’s songwriting has returned to the magnetic intimacy that made her 2014 debut Take...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Music Execs Flood to Invest in New Contract Creation Tech

Kevin Liles, Dina LaPolt, Lyor Cohen, Barry Weiss and Lucas Keller are all involved in Creative Intell's new $3 million funding round. Creative Intell has raised $3 million in seed funding that includes some of music’s top industry veterans for a service that automates how legal contracts are written.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kobalt Yanks 700,000 Songs From Facebook and Instagram

Publisher said "fundamental differences" prevented it from reaching a new licensing agreement with Meta. Kobalt announced over the weekend that it is pulling its considerable catalog — encompassing “over 700,000 songs, 30,000 songwriters and 500 publishers” — from Facebook and Instagram. “As of last night at...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Smart Phone#Saweetie Farruko#Hollywood Records#Island Records#Samsung Summer#Dj
Billboard

Lizzo Rules Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Special’ Debut

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 30) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening-week success of her new album Special and its lead single, “About Damn Time,” which likewise takes over atop the Billboard Hot 100. The LP arrives at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (39,000 copies sold) and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the highest-charting album of Lizzo’s career and marks...
MUSIC
Billboard

Apple AirPods Are On Sale for $99: Shop This Deal While It Lasts

Click here to read the full article. If you didn’t get a chance to shop Fourth of July deals, Amazon Prime Day and alternative sales, there’s still time to score huge savings on must-have products such as Apple AirPods, which start at just $99.99. When it comes to earbuds for music, there’s no denying the popularity of AirPods. Apple’s famous all-white earbuds are as much a status symbol as they are an essential go-to for recording artists, podcasters and music producers alike. But we recommend them for everyday use as well, whether you’re listening to music on your daily commute, or...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back!. The popular series starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles, Little Simz & More Are Shortlisted for 2022 Mercury Prize

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize on Tuesday (July 26), along with 11 other albums, including Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under and an eponymous album by Wet Leg. Harry’s House is expected to be a dominant player throughout the upcoming awards season. It is very likely to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards and British album of the year at the Brit Awards. The Mercury Prize celebrates the best of British and Irish music across a range of contemporary music...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Lizzo Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo got another Hot 100 chart topper, as the TikTok-viral hit made its way to the top of the tally dated July 30, 2022. The track marks her second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks beginning in September 2019. “About Damn Time” is also Lizzo’s fifth song to make the Hot 100 in total, following jams like “Good As Hell,” “Juice” and her Cardi B collaboration, “Rumors.” To celebrate Lizzo’s latest chart achievement, we want to know which of her Hot 100 hits is your favorite. Let us know by voting below! Take Our Poll More from BillboardHere Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Pressurelicious' feat. FutureHere Are the Lyrics to OneRepublic's 'I Ain't Worried'Here Are the Lyrics to Burna Boy's 'Last Last'
MUSIC
Billboard

Could Beyonce & Drake’s Albums Help Bring Pop Music Back to the Dance Floor?

Click here to read the full article. Two of the biggest albums of the summer — Drake‘s June release Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance, out this Friday — find a pair of A-list superstars channeling house music for the very first time. So will all of pop music soon follow their lead? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are joined by another Katie — Billboard dance director Katie Bain — to break down both projects, how they’ve been received by the dance music world, and how they could potentially impact pop music to come. Back when house...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Fans Choose Billie Eilish’s ‘Guitar Songs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish‘s Guitar Songs has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 22) on Billboard, choosing Eilish’s new EP as their favorite new music release of the past week. Guitar Songs brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Megan Thee Stallion, Em Beihold, Lil Uzi Vert and more. The surprise two-track EP, with the songs “TV” and “The 30th,” delivers an acoustic, raw feel from Eilish. Upon their release, the singer-songwriter expressed to fans that the tracks “mean so so much to me....
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy