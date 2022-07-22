ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

Bangs High School teacher receives honor

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a post of the Bangs ISD Facebook page,...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

David Michael Murphy

David Michael Murphy, age 73, of Brownwood passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. David was born on October 12, 1948, to Ira Frank Murphy and Jean (Salter) Murphy in Brownwood. During his youth, the family moved from Brownwood to San Antonio where Michael attended Roosevelt High School and enjoyed playing football. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served his tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy on her first voyage.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Aaron and Amy Gill

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Aaron and Amy Gill are taking different avenues to positively affect the lives of Brown County citizens, working in...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

GriefShare meetings to begin Aug. 7

GriefShare is a grief recovery seminar and support group. New sessions will meet at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownwood beginning on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Meeting times will be from 2:00-4:00 pm. The church is located at 1719 9th St. in Brownwood. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Billy ‘Bill’ Rodgers Jr.

Billy “Bill” Rodgers Jr., age 69, of Brownwood passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Abilene. Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Bangs, TX
Sports
City
Bangs, TX
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Billy Dean Lee

Billy Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to stay for a funeral service celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd King, pastor at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood, officiating. A private interment will follow in the May Cemetery in Brown County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County still in Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan

The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Monday morning:. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 5 feet and 5 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Abby Cadenhead

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood native who has returned home has selected a career path to allow more residents of Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

GSM’s Abundant Living-Simple Giving Breakfast slated for July 27

Good Samaritan Ministries has scheduled its annual Abundant Living-Simple Giving breakfast Wednesday, July 27 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Coggin Avenue Connection Center. Abundant Living-Simple Giving is a call for 100 Good Samaritans to give $100 each to purchase food items for the Christmas boxes that will be distributed in December.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rcb#Isd#Highschoolsports#The Bangs Isd Facebook#Lcb Photo
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: God bless the builders

On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

City Council OKs traffic changes, Certificates of Obligation publication for landfill

The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a pair of ordinances on second and final reading that will have an impact on traffic. First, the City established an ordinance prohibiting large commercial motor vehicles from traveling on 14th Street from Stephen F. Austin to Coggin Avenue and 15th Street from Coggin Avenue to U.S. Highway 377.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

TJJD Juvenile Corrections Officer arrested in Brownwood for Official Oppression

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Monday:. On July 22, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested TJJD Juvenile Corrections Officer Jorge Hernandez (28), for the offense of Official Oppression, Texas Penal Code 39.03.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
brownwoodnews.com

Victor T. Sanchez

Victor T. Sanchez, age 87, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood City Manager discusses budget, water prices, projects

Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford recently visited with KOXE regarding a variety of topics from the 2022-23 budget, to water rates, to the Multipurpose Events Center. The following are some of the highlights of her discussion with Randy Turner:. The proposed 2022-23 budget will be finished in early August and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
News Channel 25

Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street in diaper: Police

COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make arrest for methamphetamine possession

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Monday afternoon:. On July 22 at approximately 1140 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged.
EARLY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy