Bangs High School teacher receives honor

David Michael Murphy, age 73, of Brownwood passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. David was born on October 12, 1948, to Ira Frank Murphy and Jean (Salter) Murphy in Brownwood. During his youth, the family moved from Brownwood to San Antonio where Michael attended Roosevelt High School and enjoyed playing football. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served his tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy on her first voyage.
Billy “Bill” Rodgers Jr., age 69, of Brownwood passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Abilene. Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Billy Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to stay for a funeral service celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd King, pastor at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood, officiating. A private interment will follow in the May Cemetery in Brown County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Monday morning:. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 5 feet and 5 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at...
Good Samaritan Ministries has scheduled its annual Abundant Living-Simple Giving breakfast Wednesday, July 27 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Coggin Avenue Connection Center. Abundant Living-Simple Giving is a call for 100 Good Samaritans to give $100 each to purchase food items for the Christmas boxes that will be distributed in December.
On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a man missing out of Eastland County. Grant Troxell Morris, 56, of Rising Star, was reported missing July 12. Police say he went on a trip to a part store in Deleon and never returned home. Morris is described as...
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a pair of ordinances on second and final reading that will have an impact on traffic. First, the City established an ordinance prohibiting large commercial motor vehicles from traveling on 14th Street from Stephen F. Austin to Coggin Avenue and 15th Street from Coggin Avenue to U.S. Highway 377.
The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Monday:. On July 22, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested TJJD Juvenile Corrections Officer Jorge Hernandez (28), for the offense of Official Oppression, Texas Penal Code 39.03.
LOMETA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman learned she owed nearly $3,000 to Corix, her water company, and since she cannot pay it off, she has been living without running water this week. “When I called to pay my bill, I was told my bill was three-thousand-something dollars,” said...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect arrested after a stabbing and assault that injured five people at a Cinco de Mayo event in Abilene has been indicted. A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Miguel Carrillo, 19, on five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incident, which happened at St. Vincent […]
Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford recently visited with KOXE regarding a variety of topics from the 2022-23 budget, to water rates, to the Multipurpose Events Center. The following are some of the highlights of her discussion with Randy Turner:. The proposed 2022-23 budget will be finished in early August and...
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and trailer were engulfed in a “massive fire” at an intersection in Early Tuesday afternoon. City officials say the truck ran through a stop light at the intersection of Highway 183 and Early Blvd while on fire around 3:00 p.m. First responders were able to get the flames […]
COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Shawn Rodriguez – Assault of Pregnant Person. Michael Ruiz – Aggravated Assault. Daniel...
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Monday afternoon:. On July 22 at approximately 1140 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged.
