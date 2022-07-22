ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees: Aaron Judge contract extension update delivers more bad news

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the New York Yankees are unsure if Aaron Judge is going to sign a contract extension, that could be a reason to pursue Juan Soto heavily at the trade deadline. However, things are progressing slowly on the Judge front, as the two sides continue to disagree on a yearly...

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 9

dotthis71
4d ago

He shouldn't be valued like Cole or Trout big difference is when they signed their contract they were already dominating and didn't have injury concerns. So one relatively healthy year doesn't negate the previous one nor did he produce at their level before the contract.

Reply
3
 

