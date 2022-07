Late last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Devin Royal. Royal comes out of Pickerington, Ohio and is currently rated as a four-star and the 75th best player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Akron, Butler, Dayton, Illinois, and Iowa State among others.

