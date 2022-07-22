ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

 

St. Joseph Post

Police: Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department called a "person of interest" in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
St. Joseph Post

17-year-old injured after Belt Highway crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old Savannah girl was northbound on Belt Highway at County Line Road in St. Joseph. The driver failed to yield...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man injured while mowing embankment near river

ATCHISON—A man was injured in a mowing accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison. The 20-year-old city of Atchison Public Works employee was mowing on an embankment in the 300 Block of River Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Thee mower began to slid towards the river. The...
ATCHISON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Reports Two Warrant Arrests Monday Night

Troopers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol report making two traffic related warrant arrests Monday night. The first came at 8:48 P.M. in Buchanan County when Troopers arrested 22-year-old St. Joseph resident Maleeq L. Marshall on an outstanding St. Joseph Police warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of not having a valid drivers license. Marshall was booked into the Buchanan County law Enforcement Center to await bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of using stolen credit cards

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Stacey M. Gorman, Jr. of Atchison, on a requested charge of criminal use of a financial card and unlawful computer act. The allegations are in connection to a stolen financial card used...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic violence

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged domestic incident. On July 22, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer of Atchison in the 1900 Block of Harper Drive, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Nidiffer is being held on a requested charge domestic battery. In...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children's Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
