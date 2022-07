After thousands of community members provided input to guide the development of the Buncombe County Comprehensive Plan, staff have moved to the next phase of the planning process. We are asking the public to weigh in on what we’ve heard so far and what specific policies and actions the County can take based on the community priorities gathered in the initial outreach. A virtual meeting will take place tonight from 6-7 p.m. at engage.buncombecounty.org, and will be streamed on our Facebook page.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO