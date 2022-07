BOZEMAN, Mont — Crews in Big Sky are reducing risk of wildfires along the community’s only western evacuation route. Fire bosses are working to be prepared for the worst. “That's what this is about, is mitigating wildland fires and preventing them. If we can't prevent them we got to come up with different tools to get people in and out of Big Sky,” Big Sky Fire Department Chief Greg Megaard said.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO