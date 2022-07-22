ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Center, IA

State Center man dead after trailer home catches fire

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

STATE CENTER, Iowa — A State Center man is dead following a fire early Thursday morning at a trailer home.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 1:05 a.m. about a fire in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SW, the State Center Police Department said.

Emergency crews arrived just minutes after the first call and saw flames and smoke coming from the trailer. As firefighters battled the blaze, they discovered 31-year-old Wyatt Michael Varnum inside. He received medical treatment on the scene but police said he was later pronounced dead.

The State Center and Colo fire departments responded and were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the State Center Police Department.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

