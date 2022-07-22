ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after fire destroys Lloyd District duplex

By The Oregonian/OregonLive
 4 days ago
Fire crews discovered a body at a Lloyd District duplex in the aftermath of a Thursday night blaze that severely damaged the building. The deceased person was not killed by the fire, fire...

Police identify man and woman killed on Southeast Belmont Street

Police identified the man and woman killed in a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood as 34-year-old Dante Emanuel Hall and 24-year-old Victoria Brown. Nearly four years ago, Hall was the victim of a high-profile shooting when, in September 2018, Patrick Kimmons shot Hall in the leg in a parking lot at Southwest Fourth Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Kimmons then ran toward police with a gun, police said, and officers shot and killed Kimmons. Hall had prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
