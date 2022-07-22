Readers respond: Pull charter proposals apart

“We must all hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately.” That quote, often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, is so important, now more than ever. Both Democrats and Republicans have extremists in their parties. One of those, I believe, is Donald Trump. He and his allies continue to push these lies of election fraud. The problem is that people believe this when there is no proven evidence, and this false claim is what led up to the events of January 6, 2021. A twice- impeached, former president will not accept that he lost, while dragging down the country with him. Then-U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, then-Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs, and others all told Donald Trump the election was not stolen, and he still would not believe them.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO