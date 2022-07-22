ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Pull charter proposals apart

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I would like to start by thanking the 20 volunteers for the Portland City Charter Commission who spent 18 months and countless hours exploring potential changes to our form of government. I also want to thank them for their commitments to transparency and open-mindedness. I’ve read what they have said about...

www.oregonlive.com

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Keep charter referendum simple

Dozens of citizen initiative petitions have been blocked from the ballot. A primary reason is that our Oregon Constitution allows only one subject per petition. While this can be frustrating to those working on or supporting a particular issue, the logic of letting voters decide on one issue at a time is sound.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Eliminate gas leaf blowers

I have argued for years that we need to eliminate gas leaf blowers. Five years ago it was all about the ungodly noise pollution. Then my focus became toxic emissions that harm worker health and poison the air we breathe. Now we all recognize that it’s also tied to global warming.
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Governor declares extreme heat state of emergency

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat forecasted across the state. Monday’s executive order extends through Sunday and directs the state’s Department of Emergency Management to use any state agency personnel and equipment deemed necessary to help counties respond to and recover from the heat. The order also directs various state agencies, including the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon State Police, to provide assistance requested by the emergency management department through the end of the declaration.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: What should Biden do?

President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted. He is being blamed for things that seem to be out of his control. Inflation, gas prices, medical expenses, the economy and climate change come to mind. His Build Back Better plan and other attempts to address the current concerns of our nation are being rejected by Congress. He is being blasted on all sides by Republicans and even members of his own party.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

As heat wave cooks Oregon, these swimming pools, splash pads and rivers within 1 hour’s drive of Portland offer some relief

Monday begins a string of days with high temperatures near 100 degrees in the Portland area. One tried-and-true way to stay cool – and actually enjoy being outdoors in the oppressive heat – is to head to one of the area’s local water features, natural or human-made. All of the swimming pools and splash pads listed below are within the city limits of Portland or its suburbs. All of the natural swimming holes are within an hour’s drive of downtown Portland. If you head to a lake or river, be sure to wear a life jacket.
PORTLAND, OR
#Politics Local
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hang together to preserve democracy

“We must all hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately.” That quote, often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, is so important, now more than ever. Both Democrats and Republicans have extremists in their parties. One of those, I believe, is Donald Trump. He and his allies continue to push these lies of election fraud. The problem is that people believe this when there is no proven evidence, and this false claim is what led up to the events of January 6, 2021. A twice- impeached, former president will not accept that he lost, while dragging down the country with him. Then-U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, then-Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs, and others all told Donald Trump the election was not stolen, and he still would not believe them.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Corollary Wines buys Eola-Amity Hills site for estate vineyard

Sparkling wine specialists Jeanne Feldkamp and Dan Diephouse of Corollary Wines in Dayton have big news: They just purchased land for an estate vineyard. The Eola-Amity Hills site will be dedicated exclusively to growing fruit for their sparkling wines and conducting research. Not familiar with Corollary Wines? Then you are...
DAYTON, OR
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Former Portland police officer who drove into vandalism suspect while on duty sentenced to probation for assault, official misconduct

Scott Groshong, a former Portland police officer accused of driving into a vandalism suspect downtown while on-duty monitoring a protest in 2020, was sentenced Monday to three years probation and community service after pleading guilty to first-degree official misconduct and third-degree assault. Groshong, 52, must complete 80 hours of community...
The Oregonian

6 hot wine tips to cure the August doldrums

Forget the poets who wax nostalgic about “summer’s Sunday.” Henry Rollins has it right: “August, the summer’s last messenger of misery, is a hollow actor.”. I grew up in Kansas, where August is a sticky, unrelenting enemy. As I sit here in 100-degree heat with 70% humidity, Portland feels like it is catching up. Short of moving to the beach, the best defense to a case of dog days malaise is to chill your wines and chill with friends. Here are six ideas to get you started.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify victim in deadly, early July Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

More than two weeks after a fatal shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police have identified the 21-year-old victim. Joevon Leroy Patterson, of Portland, was killed July 8 near Southeast Powell Boulevard and 112th Avenue. Another person was wounded that night but survived, police said. Reports of a shooting that night...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

