An exhibit by North Carolina artist Scott Eagle will be on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas from July 28 until Sept. 10. Eagle is an associate professor and area coordinator for the painting and drawing program at the School of Art and Design at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. His paintings and illustrations have been exhibited and reproduced internationally. Publications featuring his work include The Oxford American, The New York Times, Wired Magazine and Juxtapoz.

