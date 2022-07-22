Denton voters to consider decriminalizing marijuana

Earlier this month, the U.S. transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from a 10-digit number to 988, an easier-to-remember number for 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to put crisis care more in reach for people in need, according to a news release from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Denton County MHMR hotline, 940-762-0157, and the 10-digit national hotline will stay in effect, but the new 988 line will be easier for people in a crisis situation to call and get help, said Pam Gutierrez, COO of the Denton County MHMR Center.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO