Denton, TX

Denton voters to consider decriminalizing marijuana

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Denton City Council voted this week to add an ordinance to November ballots for voters to consider decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses in the city. If approved, the city would...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

