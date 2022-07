Hans Christian Andersen is Denmark’s most famous writer, responsible for stories that have been shared around the world like The Ugly Duckling and The Little Mermaid. The author was born in Odense, the son of a shoemaker and a washerwoman. At the age of 14, he moved to Copenhagen, where he would call home for most of his life. Though Andersen loved to travel (the large leather trunk he carried on those journeys is on display at the Copenhagen airport) he never settled anywhere else.

