June “Mama June” Shannon‘s Las Vegas vacation with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Shannon continued during the July 15 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, but this week’s half of the trip was much more eventful than the first. To start, the girls underwent major makeovers at a salon. They got their hair done, had makeup put on, and even tried on some fancy dresses. Then, when they were done getting all dolled up, they went to the Sugar Factory for dinner, where June offered to spend $150 on big plate of lobster macaroni and cheese.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO