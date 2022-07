Welcome to motherhood! Juliana Custodio gave birth to her and boyfriend Ben Obscura’s first baby, Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19. “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother. Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more,” she captioned her infant’s Instagram debut. “I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.”

