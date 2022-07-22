ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Fourth and final 2021 tax payment due

 4 days ago

The last day for disaster, senior, disabled person and disabled veteran fourth quarter installment for 2021

property taxes is due by August 1st

. Payments may be mailed or left in GCTO drop boxes, paid online

(www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 bank fee) or credit card (2.5% merchant fee), credit or debit card

via telephone (toll free) at 1-866-865-1433 (English) or 1-866-865-1435 (Spanish).

Beginning July 21st, County Tax Office hours changed and are now open Monday through Thursday from 7:30

am to 5:30 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to Noon. Satellite offices in Friendswood are open Thursdays from

7:30 to 5:30 (closed from Noon to 1:00 pm for lunch) and Friday from 8:00 am to Noon. Crystal Beach Satellite

is open the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (closed one-half hour for lunch from 11:30 to

Noon).

For directions or locations, please call (toll-free) 1-877-766-2284.

Galveston County Tax Office

July 21, 2022

ABOUT

For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

