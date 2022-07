PARKLAND — Two mobile home parks in the town of Parkland are closing. The remaining residents of Country Acres North and South, both located along Douglas County Road E, have until Aug. 1 to vacate the property. Those who do not leave will face eviction proceedings, according to Douglas County Administrator Ann Doucette. There are currently 12 occupied trailers — five in the north park and seven in the south park, she said.

