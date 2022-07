An emergency public fish salvage is underway at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday. Severe drought in the region has prompted high irrigation demand, which means the water level in Jumbo Reservoir is expected to decline to a point that will likely result in a loss of the entire fishery resource. Water levels are expected to be below the boat ramp in early August, which would eliminate access for trailer-launched boats.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO