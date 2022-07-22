Dream Weed Team clears fountain flower beds of weeds

TIPP CITY — A student mental health services contract with Nexus-New Creations was approved by Tipp City Board of Education in a 3-0 vote at Monday’s meeting. The contract had originally appeared on the June 27 regular board meeting but was tabled in a 4-0 vote until all board members had the opportunity to engage in discussion regarding the contract and vote; board member Amber Drum had been absent at the June 27 meeting. The contract had appeared on the July 11 work session agenda, where Drum was present but board member Richard Mains was not. The contract failed in a 2-2 vote, with board members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour voting against the motion. It was requested that the contract be revisited in front of a five-member board.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO