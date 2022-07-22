ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Dream Weed Team clears fountain flower beds of weeds

By Staff Reports
miamivalleytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — Surrounding the fountain at Troy’s downtown square is the flower bed containing multiple types of flowers. As with any flower bed, weeds begin to grow and need to be removed. A group of five ladies work every week to keep the flower bed free of...

Lock 27 Brewing locations to begin separate operations with new consumer focuses

DAYTON — Lock 27 Brewing aims to continue the growth of their brewery business and expand distribution of its award-winning craft beers across the state and further. In this respect, each of their locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville are putting different operating models and organizational structures in place to meet the needs best suited to the business and customers in each area.
DAYTON, OH
Call for entries for Art of Recovery 2022: New Beginnings

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is accepting entries for its Annual Art of Recovery exhibition of paintings, drawings, photography, poetry and music from the local mental health and recovery system in conjunction with the Tri-County Board’s Annual Meeting in October. For 2022...
TROY, OH
Mercy Health – REACH offers smoking cessation classes in August

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana will offer a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in August. The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last. Mercy Health also provides carbon monoxide testing.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Japanese consul general visits Troy

TROY — The consul general of the Japanese Consulate in Detroit, Yusuke Shindo, made his first visit to Troy on Tuesday, July 26 to meet with city officials and Japanese business leaders in the community. “We are so excited to have the consul general visiting and to get to...
TROY, OH
Tipp BOE approves mental health contract

TIPP CITY — A student mental health services contract with Nexus-New Creations was approved by Tipp City Board of Education in a 3-0 vote at Monday’s meeting. The contract had originally appeared on the June 27 regular board meeting but was tabled in a 4-0 vote until all board members had the opportunity to engage in discussion regarding the contract and vote; board member Amber Drum had been absent at the June 27 meeting. The contract had appeared on the July 11 work session agenda, where Drum was present but board member Richard Mains was not. The contract failed in a 2-2 vote, with board members Theresa Dunaway and Anne Zakkour voting against the motion. It was requested that the contract be revisited in front of a five-member board.
TIPP CITY, OH
CareFlight crashes while responding to call

MILFORD TOWNSHIP — A CareFlight helicopter went down while responding to a crash that killed one and left three injured in Milford Township. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 127 and Eaton Road on Tuesday morning. The Butler County Sheriff’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Troy resident named to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Dean’s List

OWENSBORO, KENTUCKY — Jacob Adams, of Troy, was named to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Dean’s List for spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
TROY, OH

