Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

Happily ever after! Ahead of their wedding, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have teased their big plans for the special day .

Viewers saw the reality TV couple get engaged during season 9 of Vanderpump Rules . At the time, Scheana and Brock's milestone moment became a topic of conversation after they considered exchanging vows during the weekend of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ' engagement party.

Amid the drama, the former athlete laughed off concerns that another couple might have a special moment at their ceremony. "We'd be like, 'Look, it's a good place to do it. Not a problem. Just don't do it as I'm saying my vows,'" Brock exclusively told Us Weekly in February. "Because if I'm saying my vows and I have to turn around and headbutt somebody — I will. I wouldn't skip a beat. I'll come back to my vows."

The Australia native referred to planning the big day as a "balancing act" when it came to deciding the guest list . Scheana, for her part, revealed that not everyone would make the cut.

"We're just figuring out where and when, and then who to invite and not invite because we do wanna keep it smaller. Keep costs down," the California native explained. "But it's really hard to cut people. I have [a] very large family. We have a ton of friends, so hopefully, people don't get offended if they don't get invited. They understand that we're doing this for us."

Scheana noted that the most important part of her wedding would be getting to change her last name . "I don't know how soon we'll get that whole process going, but that is, like, one of the main reasons. I mean, I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going," the singer, who welcomed daughter Summer with Brock in April 2021, added. "I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty."

The Bravo personalities also discussed not looking to draw out the process of wedding planning.

"We were flexible because we realized that so many people from 2020 had to reschedule their weddings and same with 2021. So we understand we're probably not gonna get our 11/11 date that we wanted. So we're like, 'OK, as soon as August [2022] [and] as late as November [2022]," Scheana shared with Us . "But before Thanksgiving, so everyone can travel and be home."

Later that year, Scheana and Brock confirmed that they would be getting married while filming for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was underway.

Scroll down for everything we know about Scheana and Brock's big day: