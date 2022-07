Shaker Schools Foundation recently named retired attorney, and former Shaker Schools teacher and coach Carter Strang as its next board president, effective July 1. The first foundation in Ohio to support a public school system, Shaker Schools Foundation launched in 1981. It helps with projects beyond the district’s budget, as well as enriching and expanding opportunities for students in the Shaker Heights Schools district. Since its start, the foundation has raised and distributed over $10 million in support of Shaker schools, according to the Shaker Schools Foundation website.

