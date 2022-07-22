ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

16-year-old charged after person shot at Dillon tobacco store

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after one person was shot multiple times at a tobacco store on Old Latta Highway, according to police.

The 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder and is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The shooting happened at Sarah’s Tobacco, according to authorities. The victim remains in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

No other arrests are expected.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

