Plover edges Wausau in winners’ bracket game of Class AAA Legion baseball regional

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau overcame an early four-run deficit and tied the game twice before Plover scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 6-5 victory in a winners’ bracket game at the Class AAA American Legion baseball regional on Thursday night at Athletic Park.

Two errors and four hits led to four runs for Plover in the bottom of the first inning. Carl Biechler had an RBI single, Brycen Cashin scored on a fielder’s choice, and error allowed another run in, and Tim Sackmann added another RBI hit to give the Black Sox a quick lead.

Wausau fought back with a four-run third inning. Two errors and consecutive singles by Lane Juedes, Bryce Heil and Cole Osness led to the Bulldogs tying the game. Heil’s hit knocked in two runs, Osness’ single added another, and the fourth scored on a wild pitch before a strikeout ended the rally.

Plover regained the lead at 5-4 when Tommy Drohner scored on a groundout by Biechler.

Wausau again tied the game in the sixth when Cole Osness scored on a wild pitch.

The Black Sox again took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Drohner singled and scored on a double by Cashin.

Jackson Fox relieved Plover starter Kenny Schultz, who struck out 11 in six innings, and tossed a three-up, three-down seventh to finish off the win for the Black Sox.

Wausau (22-17) will play Wisconsin Rapids (15-8) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on the loser of the 4 p.m. winners’ bracket game between Marshfield (20-12) and Plover (28-11) at 7 p.m. in another elimination contest.

The Marshfield-Plover winner and the winner of the 7 p.m. game Friday will play in the championship round beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. The regional champion moves on to the 2022 Wisconsin State American Legion Baseball Tournament at Sheboygan on July 26-30.

Black Sox 6, Bulldogs 5

Wausau 004 001 0 – 5 7 2

Plover 400 101 x – 6 10 3

WP:

Kenny Schultz. LP: Isaiah Piscitello. SV: Jackson Fox.

SO: Dylan Ackermann (3 2/3 inn.) 1, Piscitello (2 1/3 inn.) 2; Schultz 11, Fox 0. BB: Ackermann 1, Piscitello 0; Schultz 0, Fox 0.

Top hitters: W, Cole Osness 2×3, RBI; Bryce Heil 1×4, 2 RBI. P, Tommy Drohner 2×4, 3 runs; Brycen Cashin 4×4, 2B, RBI; Carl Biechler 2×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau 22-17; Plover 28-11.

2022 Class AAA Regional 2 American Legion Baseball Tournament

July 20-23, at Athletic Park, Wausau

Wednesday, July 20

Game 1: Marshfield (19-12) 4, Wisconsin Rapids (14-8) 3

Game 2: Plover (27-11) 2, Stevens Point (12-17) 0

Game 3: Wausau (22-16) 6, D.C. Everest 0

Thursday, July 21

Game 4: Wisconsin Rapids (15-8) 11, Stevens Point (12-18) 0

Game 5: Marshfield (20-12) 11, D.C. Everest 1

Game 6: Plover (28-11) 6, Wausau (22-17) 5

Friday, July 22

Game 7: Wisconsin Rapids (15-8) vs. Wausau (22-17), 1 p.m.

Game 8: Marshfield (20-12) vs. Plover (28-11), 4 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 4 p.m. (if necessary)