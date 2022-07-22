ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips

By Chris Montcalmo
ESSEX, MD—Detectives are seeking tips after a fatal shooting in Essex left one man dead on Thursday.

At around 2 p.m. on July 21, officers responded to the 1400-block of Hadwick Drive (21221) for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  Joyner was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH program .

