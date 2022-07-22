ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

First Baptist Church From Our Worship Ministry Associate, Jenny Skarke:

 4 days ago

FBC TEXAS CITY

Two words: David… Phelps…
Those of you that attended his Christmas concert here two years ago know that David and his crew know how to put on a show! Their worship team works so well together to create amazing music that is full of creativity, energy, and emotion. Lucky for us, we have been asked to host him AGAIN this year on September 18!
From baby showers to weddings and concerts, we have hosted a large variety of events since moving to the Mainland City Centre! I personally love hosting guests at my home, and I get that same feeling when we bring new people to First Baptist. We have the opportunity to show them around, make them feel at home, and even invite them to come back for a Sunday service! So, either we all did such a great job last time we hosted David that they wanted to come back again, or he just REALLY loved Marcy’s short ribs! (Or both…)
I hope you and your family will join us on Sunday, September 18 at 6pm in OUR HOUSE for the David Phelps concert! Tickets will be available this Sunday at the FBCTC Welcome Desk and on iTickets.com.

