NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three suspects are now in custody and charged with the murder of a Diboll teen. Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin, were arrested on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, and each charged in the murder of Damarion Glenn. Glenn was found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The third suspect charged with murder, D’Corian Haywood, of Lufkin, was already in custody for unrelated charges and was served his warrant while incarcerated.

DIBOLL, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO