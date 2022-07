Officers responded to a reported overdose at 12:56 a.m. June 20. The caller said she had administered overdose medication to her roommate, but police found no evidence of drug use. The man who had overdosed reportedly refused to be transported to a hospital for evaluation and was arrested on an outstanding warrant through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and later turned over to Ritttman Police Department officers.

