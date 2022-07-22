ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measuring the universe with star-shattering explosions

By National Astronomical Observatory of Japan
Cover picture for the articleAn international team of 23 researchers led by Maria Dainotti, Assistant Professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), has analyzed archive data for powerful cosmic explosions from the deaths of stars and found a new way to measure distances in the distant universe. With no landmarks in...

