West Whiteland Township Police Department Investigating Kohl’s Theft

 4 days ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating an alleged theft from the Kohl’s store located at 229 W. Lincoln Highway. Anyone with information on the suspects is...

Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Air Conditioner From Walmart

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole an air conditioner from the Walmart in Exton, Pennsylvania. Authorities say that on July 21, 2022, at around 7:48 PM, the male suspect entered the store and picked...
Burglar Targets Three Residences in West Chester: Police Investigating

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred this past Saturday morning. Authorities state that on July 23, 2022, Officers responded to the 500 block of South Matlack Street at 1:00 AM after receiving reports of a break-in in progress. Upon further investigation, it was determined that an unknown suspect had entered one home through an unsecured window and attempted to gain access to two neighboring homes.
Man Arrested for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities state that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4:43 PM, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to a retail theft in progress at the Giant Food Store located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington...
Oxford Police Issuing Warning After Multiple Thefts from Vehicles Reported

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after multiple thefts from vehicles were reported Monday. The incidents occurred on Midland Drive and the areas of Wheeler Blvd, Park Street, and Oxhaven Apartments. Police are asking residents to view any surveillance footage they may have from the overnight hours to see if they might have captured our suspects. The released video has been provided by a resident and shows one perpetrator who checks the driver’s door of a locked vehicle before leaving the property.
Wanted: Bensalem Township Police Need Your Help Finding Burglary Suspect

BENSALEM, PA — Do you recognize this man? Bensalem Township Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Alec Apostolou and need your help finding him. Starting in February of 2022, Bensalem Police began taking reports of a subject breaking into different storage facilities in the township then forcibly entering storage lockers by cutting off locks and removing items from them. Surveillance video captured the subject before, during and after several of these burglaries. The perpetrator was seen riding a bike to and from these businesses.
Wildwood, NJ, Police Charge PA Man After Attempted Suicide

A debate is raging online after cops in Wildwood charged a man from Pennsylvania after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide. According to the Wildwood Police Department, the scene unfolded around 11:00 last Thursday night, July 21st, when they were alerted by officials in North Wildwood about a, "suicidal subject possibly armed with a handgun in their jurisdiction."
Arrest Warrant Issued for Warrington Man After Drug Possession Incident

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Gary Maialetti, age 56 of Warrington, PA is wanted for drug possession after police responded to a local business on June 19, 2022. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department report, officers approached Maialetti for questioning and in the course of the interaction he voluntarily pulled a glass pipe from his pocket and handed it to the officer. He was taken into custody and searched. As a result, police found him in possession of a baggie containing a crystal substance. While in custody he complained of leg cramping and was taken to Doylestown Hospital for evaluation and treatment. An arrest warrant was issued for Maialetti on July 20, 2022, and he is currently at large.
Dauphin County church burglarized, crosses sold as scrap

WILLIAMSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gold monstrance, a cross, and multiple crucifixes were stolen from a Dauphin County church and sold for scrap. Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on July 24 for a reported burglary. State Police say...
Suspect Charged in 1975 Murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Manor Township Police Department announce the recent arrest of a suspect in the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in Manor Township. Lancaster County Detective Christopher Erb and Manor Township Police Department Detective Sergeant Tricia Mazur...
Wilmington Police Make Fourth Arrest in Connection With Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a fourth arrest in connection with a June shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 21 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard in response to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Oxford Man Arrested On Chester County Bench Warrant

OXFORD, PA — In a press release recently issued, the Oxford Police Department announced that on July 23, at 7:45 am officers apprehended 35-year-old Olen Holcomb of Oxford, Pennsylvania who had an active Chester County bench warrant. According to police, Holcomb was taken into custody without incident and transported...
Fentanyl Dealer Charged with Selling Drugs That Led to Death

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster city man was recently arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility. Daniel Fernando Pineda, 24 of the 200 block of N. Plum Street, faces the first-degree, ungraded, and third-degree felony charges after...
Car slams into house in West Chester, driver charged

WEST CHESTER — West Chester emergency services responded to an auto accident Friday evening that damaged two houses, according to a press release. West Chester Police and Fire Department Public Information Officer Dave March said volunteers from the West Chester Fire Department along with Good Fellowship Ambulance and the West Chester Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Downingtown Pike at approximately 6:30 p.m. for an accident reported as a vehicle into a house with possible fire.
Boy, 12, Found Safe After Going Missing in Berks County

An endangered Berks County child who went missing in North Heidelberg Township, Berks County, Monday night was found safe Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police said the 12-year-old was "located and is safe" late Tuesday morning. Troopers thanked the public for help finding the boy.
