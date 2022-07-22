9PM: World’s Funniest Animals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - It appears Charlotte may be the next stop for Netflix reality show “The Ultimatum.”. What we know: The producers from “Love is Blind,” “Married at First Sight” and “The Ultimatum” are casting couples in the Charlotte area. Ads on social media say they’re looking for un-married, but committed couples that “haven’t taken the next step.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of time to catch a free outdoor movie at Camp North End this summer!. Camp North End has partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema to bring back free outdoor movies on Thursdays beginning at 8PM all-summer-long. Up Next, Camp North End will...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Mill Inn, a building that was once part of the thriving textile mill industry in Kannapolis has been revitalized as a boutique hotel downtown. Kannapolis is historically known for its textile industry following J.W. Cannon’s purchase of over 1,000 acres in 1906. The six-suite...
Grand opening day events include a ribbon cutting celebration at 10:30 a.m. and free Piada for a year to the first 25 guests. Opening day visitors can enjoy free samples and giveaways throughout the day. To signify their commitment to the local community, 100% of grand opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring, an intervention program that recruits and trains volunteers to be elementary math tutors, delivering a proven curriculum in one-on-one sessions during the school day.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight Charlotte chefs will come together on September 29th to hold a dinner benefitting local cancer non-profits. The culinary leaders are uniting at Project 658 for FORK Cancer, an expertly crafted dining experience with 100% of event proceeds supporting The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research and three other local cancer non-profits.
NoDa – 416 E. 36th St., #400. If you want to experience true artisan ice cream, Jeni’s is the place to go. There are plenty of choices for chocolate and vanilla lovers, but you’ll also find unexpected flavors like Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Sweet Cream Biscuits with Peach Jam, Coffee with Cream & Sugar, and so many more. Jeni’s also serves frozen yogurt, sorbet, and dairy-free options. You know you’ve found what you are looking for when you see the line. Don’t worry, it’s totally worth the wait.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A beloved Huntersville restaurant that unexpectedly closed in January will reopen under a new name next week. Café 100 was a community staple for a decade. Customers are so excited about its reopening, that several stopped by to see if they could grab a table...
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 now knows what was in the edibles that were provided with some Red Robin takeout orders in north Charlotte in June. We took one of the edibles to Avazyme in Durham. This is a lab that specializes in agriculture and food testing. The results show...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD Animal Care & Control said its shelter is too full and they need help getting their animals into homes. Julia Conner, the humane education specialist at the shelter describes it as a crisis, saying they have not been this packed since 2018 or 2019. Conner...
Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
Now would be a good time to adopt or foster a dog or cat if you’ve been considering doing so. What’s happening: CMPD’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is full and is experiencing a “capacity for care crisis,” according to communications manager Melissa Knicely. She put out a memo pleading for the community’s help. “We […]
The post Charlotte animal shelter is in crisis appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
I know the end of September might seem like a long way off, but is it ever really too early to plan for Thomas the Tank? I took my three sons to see Thomas the Tank at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer before the pandemic, and by now I figured the youngest, at least, wouldn’t even remember it. But just the other day all three (4-year-old twins and a 6-year-old) were asking me when we were going to go back to see Thomas the Tank! Glad I knew what to tell them!
CHARLOTTE, NC–Smart Shopper is a little different today. We’re still telling you how you can save some money but today’s deal is not on food or an attraction, or even clothes, it’s on an animal! Right now at CMPD Animal Care and Control, they are at maximum capacity, and they need your help.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The scorching heat can be an issue for anyone working outdoors, but it’s not stopping those who are helping out Charlotte families in need. Elevation Church’s Love Week started this weekend and volunteers are all over the city helping to build, plant, paint and so much more.
Here’s what makes Charlotte a great city for renters:. For a monthly budget of $1500, renters in Charlotte get 893 sq.ft., the 34th largest apartment space in the nation. The average dweller pays $1559 per month in Charlotte, mirroring the national average rent paid by Americans. Cost of living...
CHARLOTTE — American Airlines passengers said they were stuck at the gate or on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for nearly six hours Sunday afternoon. Passengers said there was no air conditioning on the plane. This happened after a flight heading to New York was delayed because...
Entry-level position as part of a team that supports digital marketing campaigns across a seven-market broadcast and digital media company. Extremely detail-oriented, diligent, and accurate. Enjoys administrative work and is process-oriented. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. This will be a client-facing role at times. Thrives in a fast-paced work environment. Team player. Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, Powerpoint) and Google G-Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides).
CHARLOTTE — She’s the only woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll of Hall Fame twice and this fall, music fans will have the opportunity to see singer Stevie Nicks perform in Charlotte. On Monday, the 74-year-old “Edge of Seventeen” singer announced a fall tour that...
Comments / 0