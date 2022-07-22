ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamina Ebuehi’s no-bake mango, ginger and lime tart recipe

By Benjamina Ebuehi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Photograph: Laura Edwards/The Guardian. Food styling: Benjamina Ebuehi. Prop styling: Anna Wilkins. Food assistant: Julia Aden.

In hot weather, turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do. So a good no-bake recipe can be a real lifesaver. This tart has a bit of everything going on: a crunchy ginger base and a sweet yet sharp fruity filling, the colour of sunshine. Getting your hands on good, ripe Indian mangoes isn’t always easy, so I’ve assumed you’ll use tinned mango, but have also included instructions for fresh.

A no-bake mango, ginger and lime

tart

Prep 15 min

Cook 5 min

Chill 4 hr+

Serves 10-12

For the base

200g ginger nut biscuits

80g unsalted butter

, melted

For the filling

3 gelatine leaves (you will need platinum grade ones – I used Dr Oetker)

1 x 450g tin kesar or alphonso mango pulp, or 1 large ripe mango

Juice and zest of 2 limes

50g caster sugar

250ml double cream

Put the ginger nuts in a food processor and blitz until fine. Tip into a bowl and add the melted butter, mixing until evenly coated. Pour the mixture into a fluted 23cm tart tin, and press evenly into the base and up the sides. Chill in the fridge for 20 minutes while you make the filling.

Put the gelatine sheets into a small bowl of cold water and set aside.

If using fresh mango, peel and chop the flesh. Put it into a food processor along with the lime juice, and blitz smooth. Pass through a fine sieve.

Add the mango puree (tinned or fresh), sugar (and lime juice if using tinned, as you won’t have used it yet) to a small saucepan and heat until the sugar dissolves. Let it simmer for three to five minutes, then remove from the heat and leave to cool a little. Squeeze the gelatine leaves to remove any excess water and add them to the mango, stirring to dissolve.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks. Add a quarter of the cream into the mango, and mix to combine. Gently fold in the rest of the cream and then pour this into the tart case.

Chill in the fridge for four to six hours or until completely set. Top with lime zest before serving.

