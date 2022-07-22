ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Breaux Bridge, Natchitoches named to 15 most “Charming Southern Small Towns” in U.S.

By Scott Lewis
( KLFY ) — TripsToDiscover.com has named the two Louisiana towns to its 15 Most Charming Southern Small Towns in the U.S.

Breaux Bridge and Natchitoches both represent Louisiana on the list, which stretches from Texas to Kentucky. TripsToDiscover.com is described as a “digital travel magazine with a monthly readership of over 1.6 million people,” according to a press release.

Among the other cities on the list are:

  • Beaufort, S.C.
  • Amelia Island, Fla.
  • Fredericksburg, Tx.
  • Blowing Rock, N.C.
  • Dahlonega, Ga.
  • Marble Falls, Tx.
  • Natchez, Miss.
  • Fairhope, Ala.
  • Hot Springs, N.C.
  • Eureka Springs, Ark.
  • Mount Dora, Fla.
  • Helen, Ga.
  • Paducah, Ky.

The site had the following things to say about the two cities:

Breaux Bridge

Dubbed the “crawfish capital of the world”, Breaux Bridge is in the heart of Cajun country and lures visitors in with its annual Crawfish Festival. However, you can visit this top Louisiana town throughout the year and dig into its Cajun and Creole cuisine, which includes some of the world’s best crawfish. Located just an hour outside of Baton Rouge, you can shop for antiques at the Lagniappe Antiques Market or go bird-watching at nearby Lake Martin, a gorgeous wildlife-filled preserve. At night, visit Pont Breaux’s for legendary Cajun food and live traditional Cajun music.

https://www.tripstodiscover.com/most-charming-southern-small-towns-in-the-u-s/

Known as the Crawfish Capital of the World, Breaux Bridge was founded in 1829, though settlers in the area date back to the 1760s. The city has a population of around 7,500.

Natchitoches

If you’re looking for true Southern charm, head to Natchitoches, Louisiana. This small university town spans a 33-block area and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. Wander the streets to see a kaleidoscope of historic buildings, including Queen Anne, Spanish Revival, Art Deco, Federal, Victorian, and French Creole architectural styles. It feels as if you’re stepping back in time as you stroll down the cobblestoned Federal Street, while an exploration of the nearby Cane River offers a glimpse of the city’s grand mansions and elegant townhomes.

https://www.tripstodiscover.com/most-charming-southern-small-towns-in-the-u-s/

Established in 1714, Natchitoches is the oldest permanent European settlement within the borders of the Louisiana Purchase. It has a population of around 18,000.

