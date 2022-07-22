Community Calendar, July 22 – 24

07/25/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/23/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220723029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: 220723030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 220723031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:31 Synopsis: 220723032 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:31 Time Dispatched: 20:42 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220723033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:47 Synopsis: 220723034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220723035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220723036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220723037 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bulldog Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:19 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:18 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 220723038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bulldog Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220723039 Person On Foot Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:30 Time Arrived : 22:32 Time Completed : 22:35 Synopsis: 220723040 Welfare Check Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:37 Synopsis: 220723041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:11 Synopsis: 220723042 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 00:48 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: 00:03 Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 00:18 Synopsis: An officer located a male with an active warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court. The male was arrested for the warrant. 220724001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:12 Time Completed : 00:14 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched: 00:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:14 Synopsis: 220724002 Robbery Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, Kimberly Otero, J Gleave, Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6155 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:29 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers responded to a service station regarding a robbery. Information was gathered for report and the incident is under investigation. 220724003 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:41 Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 01:09 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 03:24 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:38 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a domestic disturbance. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220724004 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 01:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:18 Synopsis: 220724005 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:51 Time Dispatched: 04:39 Time Arrived : 03:55 Time Completed : 06:00 Synopsis: An officer responded to the report of a theft from a motor vehicle. A report was taken. 220724006 Fighting IP Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz, L Stewart, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:48 Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:09 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:37 Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 06:01 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 06:40 Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:37 Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 06:08 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:52 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:42 Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 05:56 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a physical fight. Officers responded to a residence in reference to a physical fight. One adult male was issued a citation for battery. 220724007 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:01 Synopsis: 22ACO2322 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: 06:19 Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 05:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2323 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:01 Synopsis: 22ACO2324 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22MCC2439 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 22MCC2440 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:11 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: 22MRD0001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, Kimberly Otero, J Gleave, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6155 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:29 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : Synopsis:

