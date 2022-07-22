Community Calendar, July 22 – 24

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Portrait Painting Master Class...
The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department along with VVES will begin the school year August 5th and the Safekey program will be here for you and your students, with activities from 3:15pm – 6:15pm daily when school is in session. Safekey is an after school supervised recreational enrichment program for children K-5th grade, designed to meet the needs of the working parents.
COVID-19 testing and public health service startup at https://curative.com/. Curative has deployed a testing site in Mesquite with up to 180 tests available per day. The site is located at The Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 North Yucca Street and offers a simple testing option with results delivered 1-2 days upon receipt at Curative’s labs. There’s no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) — The City of Mesquite Leisure Services Department New student registrations will begin June 1, 2022, for the Sunshine Academy pre-school classes for 3 to 5-year-olds by The Leisure Services Department. New student enrollment will begin July 1 – July 31, 2020 (deadline), any new students looking to participate after the deadline will need to speak with Janeece Noel and depend on availability, Sunshine Academy Lead Instructor for enrollment, 702-346-8732 ext. 4013 or jnoel@mesquitenv.gov. The open house for parents is schedule for August 13, 2020 (Thursday). School will begin August 17, 2020.
07/25/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/23/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220723029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: 220723030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 220723031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:31 Synopsis: 220723032 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:31 Time Dispatched: 20:42 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 220723033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:47 Synopsis: 220723034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220723035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220723036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220723037 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bulldog Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:19 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:18 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched: 21:10 Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:17 Synopsis: 220723038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bulldog Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220723039 Person On Foot Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:29 Time Dispatched: 22:30 Time Arrived : 22:32 Time Completed : 22:35 Synopsis: 220723040 Welfare Check Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:37 Synopsis: 220723041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:03 Time Completed : 23:11 Synopsis: 220723042 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 00:48 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:29 Time Dispatched: 00:03 Time Arrived : 23:32 Time Completed : 00:18 Synopsis: An officer located a male with an active warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court. The male was arrested for the warrant. 220724001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:12 Time Completed : 00:14 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched: 00:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:14 Synopsis: 220724002 Robbery Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, Kimberly Otero, J Gleave, Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6155 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:29 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers responded to a service station regarding a robbery. Information was gathered for report and the incident is under investigation. 220724003 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:41 Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 00:45 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 01:09 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 03:24 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:32 Time Dispatched: 00:38 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference a domestic disturbance. One adult male was arrested for domestic battery. 220724004 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 01:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:18 Time Completed : 01:18 Synopsis: 220724005 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:51 Time Dispatched: 04:39 Time Arrived : 03:55 Time Completed : 06:00 Synopsis: An officer responded to the report of a theft from a motor vehicle. A report was taken. 220724006 Fighting IP Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz, L Stewart, E Baron Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:48 Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:09 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:37 Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 06:01 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 06:40 Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:37 Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 06:08 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:52 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: 05:42 Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 05:56 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 05:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a physical fight. One adult male was issued a citation for battery. 220724007 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:01 Synopsis: 22ACO2322 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: 06:19 Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 05:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2323 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched: 05:52 Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:01 Synopsis: 22ACO2324 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 22MCC2439 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:09 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 22MCC2440 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:11 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: 22MRD0001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, Kimberly Otero, J Gleave, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6155 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 03:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:29 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:41 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 02:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:11 Time Dispatched: 00:18 Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/23/22` and `06:00:00 07/24/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
Comments / 0