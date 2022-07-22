ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

NYSP seeking assistance identifying woman in DeWitt

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are asking the public for their help identifying a woman...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Herkimer Police looking for info on missing teen

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 13-year-old Jaheim Lewis was last seen at his home in Herkimer on Thursday, July 21st. Authorities know that he has run away and that he has contacted his family,...
HERKIMER, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: UPD identifies victim in dirt bike accident

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the victim of the dirt bike accident that occurred on Sunday, July 24th. 33-year-old Edwin Ayuso of Utica was killed in a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge woman with reckless endangerment

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman has been charged after allegedly parking in a crosswalk outside of the Oneida County Office Building and then driving away while speaking to a deputy with her young children as passengers. Around 11:37 am...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

Syracuse, N.Y. - Police have identified Syracuse's latest homicide victim. Last Thursday night officers responded to an apartment on the 13th floor of the Clinton Plaza Apartments. Inside the apartment they found 52-year-old John Turner shot multiple times. Turner was a resident in the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewitt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
North Syracuse, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: Sheriff ID victim from Camden fire

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim of the Camden fire that took place on Monday, July 25th. 35-year-old Brittany Jones was a resident of the home and was found deceased by emergency responders on the scene. Authorities say...
CAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

Utica man charged with multiple felonies in shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place on July 22nd. Around 11:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of City Street to investigate a ‘shots fired’ incident. Several bystanders at the scene directed them to multiple spent .380 caliber shell casings in the driveway of the residence.
UTICA, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun

We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy? A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not indulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysp#New York State Police#Federal Credit Union
informnny.com

Town of Perinton plans to honor fallen Rochester police officer

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Perinton community, where fallen RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his family lived, is seeing an outpouring of support in the wake of his death. Blue ribbons line the light posts just outside of Perinton Town Hall, and throughout the streets of Fairport, and are...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Missing Jefferson County teen turns herself into police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Missing teen Karli N. Crosby was returned to her home on Sunday. According to New York State Police, this was after Karli turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department after being reported missing. At the time Karli was found, it had been over one...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Police: She Drove Away with Car Door Open While Deputy Was Trying to Help in Utica

Police allege that a Utica woman tried to drive away while a sheriff’s deputy was talking with her through her open driver’s side door. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at approximately 11:37am on Friday, July 22, 2022 to handle a traffic complaint after someone reported that a car was parked in the pedestrian crosswalk near the Oneida County Office Building, located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica, New York. The car, according to the complaint, was obstructing traffic.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Fatal fire has occurred in Village of Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a fatal fire occurred in the Village of Camden on July 25th, claiming the life of one person. Around 9:45 pm on Monday, Oneida County Sheriff deputies and Camden Police arrived at a house fire at...
CAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

UPD investigating shooting on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance. According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. While her 12-year-old son was able to escape, Brittany Jones did not make it out of the burning home. The victim's mother and others at the scene say Jones did come out of the home initially before going back inside, but it is not clear why she reentered the home.
CAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

Fatal dirt bike accident has occurred in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred involving a dirt bike in the City of Utica on July 24th. Around 10:10 pm on Sunday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene of a serious accident involving an off-road dirt bike and another vehicle at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy