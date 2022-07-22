ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Firefighters on scene of Friday morning Lebanon fire

By Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crew and firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Rexmont Road in Cornwall Borough.

As of 10 a.m., county dispatch says it is unknown if there are any injuries. However, the coroner has not been called to the scene.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

