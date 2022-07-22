Firefighters on scene of Friday morning Lebanon fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crew and firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Rexmont Road in Cornwall Borough.

As of 10 a.m., county dispatch says it is unknown if there are any injuries. However, the coroner has not been called to the scene.

