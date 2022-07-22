Firefighters on scene of Friday morning Lebanon fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crew and firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Rexmont Road in Cornwall Borough.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .
As of 10 a.m., county dispatch says it is unknown if there are any injuries. However, the coroner has not been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 1