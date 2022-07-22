ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish, VT

12th Annual Cavendish Town Wide Tag Sale

vermontjournal.com
 4 days ago

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The 12th Annual Cavendish Town Wide Tag Sale will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 2...

vermontjournal.com

Related
vermontjournal.com

Full Online Edition The Shopper 07-27-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: BF Trustees discuss Water Department, Parker’s Passion to raise funds for district music programs, Springfield Art Gym celebrates with Chamber, Weston Playhouse presents the rock musical “Hair.”. Every...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Sabrina

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sabrina is a one-year-old kitten that adores people so much she won’t share you with any other furry creatures. She is very playful and will be a wonderful mouser. Her adoption fee has been waived as we want to get her into a home ASAP. To adopt her go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Online Edition The Vermont Journal 07-27-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Weston Playhouse presents the rock musical “Hair,” Sharon’s on the Common hosts PopUP Sundays, Ludlow Rotarians discuss drones, BRAT is the August “Give Back” nonprofit.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

The Larkspurs swoop in to Chester Concerts

CHESTER, Vt. – Burlington and Montpelier based artists, The Larkspurs, will perform on Thursday, July 28, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn, across from the Chester Common in Chester, Vt. The Larkspurs are an eclectic American Roots group featuring D. Davis and Django Soulo on guitar and vocals, Liz Beatty on vocals, and Seamus Hannan on percussion.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Beecharmer to perform in Cavendish

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., weather permitting, Vermont based troubadours, Beecharmer, will perform at the Cavendish summer music series on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt. Beecharmer is Jes Raymond and Ben Kogan, an acoustic duo from Wilder, Vt. They have distilled ten...
CAVENDISH, VT
vermontjournal.com

Charles Bodo, 1955-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Charles W. Bodo, 67, of Chester, Vt., passed away at the Jack Burnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. (hospice) on July 14, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born in Manchester, Conn. on May 2, 1955 to Robert and Eleanor Bodo. Chuck grew up in Connecticut and moved to Vermont when he was in his 40’s to live closer to family. Chuck enjoyed music, family, friends, and loved his sports; football, baseball, and basketball.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Roland Edward Scott, 2022 🇺🇸

KEENE, N.H. – Married on Oct. 2, 1965, to Mary Nims from S. Londonderry, Vt. (a blind date set up by a mutual friend Roland was living with). Irish Twins (good news and bad news: penned by a neighbor) arrived quickly thereafter; this would become Roland’s longest owned investment to finally pay a dividend.
KEENE, NH
vermontjournal.com

Ralph Jacobs, 1932-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ralph (Jake) Jacobs passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home. He was born on Nov. 14, 1932 to Ralph H. and Hazel (Kingston) Jacobs in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was raised in Alstead, N.H. and graduated from Vilas High. He enlisted in the Air Force in December 1953. He was stationed in Korea right after the war ended. He joked that they heard he was coming, so they signed the peace treaty. He worked a variety of jobs, but found his calling when he went to Ascutney Forge and learned the art of custom iron work. He combined his skill with his artistic talent, making creative weather vanes, fireplace tools, and art pieces, along with railings, spiral staircases, etc. He worked at Springfield Fence for many years, and retired from there. He was a member of the VT Art Council for a time, and participated in their “Pallettes and Puzzle Piece” programs. He also participated in Springfield, Vt. art projects, which raised money for the town, such as painting chairs, picnic baskets, and bird houses.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

