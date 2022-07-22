ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comic-Con Returns to San Diego in Full Force

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Comic-Con returns to San Diego in full swing, giving us new movie trailers and franchise updates. Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango, joins Cheddar News to discuss the latest from the event.

City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Force#Comic Con
Cheddar News

