ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

10 Rising Celebrities Beauty Brands Should Tap Into

By Noor Lobad, Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Here, 10 rising celebrities whose swelling star power beauty brands would be apt to harness.

1. Rachel Zegler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tD2G8_0gozddFw00
Rachel Zegler Brian Friedman/Variety

Having first gone viral on Twitter for her prodigious rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” in 2018, 21-year-old Rachel Zegler has since made a name for herself with her powerful, stripped-down vocals.

The New Jersey crooner made her film debut playing Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story,” and has more recently been cast in the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel, and as Snow White in a remake of the Brothers Grimm folk tale, both slated to hit theaters in 2023.

The breadth of her musicianship, coupled with her fledgling acting prowess and flourishing Gen Z fan base, make Zegler a fitting potential entrant to the beauty biz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gozddFw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gozddFw00

You May Also Like

2. Jack Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQShj_0gozddFw00
Jack Harlow Getty Images For The Met Museum/

Known for his tongue-in-cheek humor and boundless charm, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow’s agreeable persona has arguably played as much of a role in fueling his meteoric rise as his lyrical finesse.

To date, the rapper has garnered three Grammy nods, an appearance as “Saturday Night Live’s” musical guest and recent partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger and fast-food giant KFC.

Every so often, a novel clip of the musician exercising his effortless allure goes viral, seemingly seducing the internet all over again. To top it all off, the star has no shortage of prominent friends, often being spotted with rappers Drake and Lil Nas X, as well as beloved internet comedian Druski.

In short: Jack Harlow has got it going on. If the above doesn’t present a strong enough case for his burgeoning candidacy, brands need to look no further than the rapper’s signature mop of corkscrew curls, which is all but imploring someone — anyone — to tap him for a hair campaign.

3. Bad Bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZRkh_0gozddFw00
Bad Bunny in the teaser campaign for the Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection. Tom Kneller/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Considering his genre-melding music, it comes as no surprise that Bad Bunny isn’t one to conform to gender norms in fashion.

While some may interpret the musician’s gender-bending style as a display of resistance against the powers that be, others simply see it as one of many avenues through which the Puerto Rican artist exhibits his trademark blasé swagger.

A disruptor by nature, the Grammy-winning star can often be spotted donning primped nails, dresses and brightly dyed hair on the red carpet. He’s even sported a full face of makeup — complete with a bold red lip and false lashes — in his 2020 “Yo Perreo Sola” music video.

The artist has more than 41 million Instagram followers, and was the face of Jacquemus’ “Le Splash” spring campaign earlier this year. It likely won’t be long before the beauty industry taps the multitalented powerhouse, too.

4. Simone Ashley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SchmM_0gozddFw00
Simone Ashley Lexie Moreland/WWD

“Bridgerton” breakout Simone Ashley captivated audiences around the globe with her performance as the headstrong Kate Sharma in the period drama’s recent second iteration.

Since then, she has ruled red carpets (long live the cutout dress discourse), become a magazine cover mainstay and been widely lauded for bringing South Asian representation to the fore.

While Netflix teamed with Pat McGrath Labs on a Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collab, which included an eye palette, blush trio and two highlighters, Ashley has yet to nab a beauty partnership of her own. Considering the many milestones she’s blown through at seemingly record speed, we don’t doubt one may very well soon be on the horizon for the 27-year-old actress.

5. Julia Garner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D12m5_0gozddFw00
Julia Garner David Cranford

“World takeover” is hardly an overstated description for the path of 28-year-old actress Julia Garner. Fresh off the success of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” in which she depicted notorious Russian-turned-German-turned-Russian-again grifter Anna Delvey, Garner has now been hand-picked by none other than Madonna herself to portray the pop star in her upcoming biopic.

Before “Inventing Anna,” the New York native was best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in “Ozark,” and has minted partnerships with Miu Miu, Prada, Kate Spade and Swarovski.

It seems only fitting that Garner’s next accolade (besides an Oscar) is a beauty campaign.

6. Austin Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuWWj_0gozddFw00
Austin Butler JULIAN UNGANO/Courtesy of Cartier

Arguably Hollywood’s most promising leading man, it was no surprise when fine jeweler Cartier recently announced it had snagged Austin Butler as its newest celebrity ambassador.

The 30-year-old actor has been applauded by critics for his take on Elvis (beating out Harry Styles for the role) in Baz Luhrmann’s current release.

While his credit in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” raised his profile as an actor, “Elvis” has been his breakthrough moment. And he’s got exciting projects ahead: Butler will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated “Dune: Part Two,” with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya, as well as starring in “Masters of the Air,” the American war drama miniseries coming to Apple TV+.

A Chanel (à la Brad Pitt) or Tom Ford fragrance campaign could easily be in his sights.

7. Dominic Fike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIUY2_0gozddFw00
Dominic Fike Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

While his antics in “Euphoria” as broody boy Elliot — meddler, enabler, seeming on-screen manifestation of one’s least favorite ex — haven’t exactly won over the hearts of the show’s cult fan base, Dominic Fike, the singer, songwriter, and frequent fashion week-goer, has, earning nothing but love from the show’s enthusiasts.

In addition to making his acting debut on the HBO hit show, which has routinely been lauded for its standout beauty looks since premiering in 2019, Fike previously made waves with a 2021 Paul McCartney collaboration, in which he reimagined the iconic singer’s track, “The Kiss of Venus.” He also teamed up with Calvin Klein last February as a face in a #mycalvins ad.

Given the prevailing “Euphoria”-breakout-to-beauty-campaign pipeline (Barbie Ferreira has partnered with Becca Cosmetics, Sydney Sweeney with Laneige, etc.), it only seems right Fike will soon follow in his co-stars’ footsteps and nab one of his own.

8. Emma Corrin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30stpa_0gozddFw00
Emma Corrin Johnny Dufort

Rising to fame playing Princess Diana in “The Crown,” Emma Corrin has been turning heads off screen at every red carpet.

A rising talent who takes risks and makes original, bold style choices, 26-year-old Corrin has been one to watch, and Miu Miu took notice, tapping them (Corrin uses they/them pronouns) as the face of its latest campaigns.

Their future looks bright: In the fall, they’ll be seen in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman” with Harry Styles. And later, they’ll appear as the star of “Retreat,” a limited series from “The OA” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for FX.

9. Iman Vellani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoSgy_0gozddFw00
Iman Vellani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She doesn’t have the star power just yet, but Iman Vellani is showing promise.

Making her acting debut as Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” the 19-year-old actress is the new kid on the block. She’s been quick to stand out, however, receiving rave reviews from critics and holding her own while appearing on the major network talk shows.

By snagging the part (Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic book), Vellani is proving she can carry a film (while bringing to life a new kind of superhero), and next year she’ll reprise the role in “The Marvels,” Nia DaCosta’s sequel to “Captain Marvel,” with the likes of Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

10. Daisy Edgar-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ttfv6_0gozddFw00
Daisy Edgar-Jones Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Though 24-year-old Daisy Edgar-Jones teamed with Hourglass Cosmetics for an online beauty tutorial, she has yet to be named a beauty ambassador or grace a beauty campaign.

It’s surprising considering her popularity. She currently has 1.3 million Instagram followers, gaining fans after receiving global attention for her breakout role as Marianne (opposite Paul Mescal) in the film adaptation of “Normal People,” Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name.

This year, she was seen in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” the FX on Hulu series with Andrew Garfield that’s been praised by critics. Then came her starring role as Kya Clark in the anticipated film “Where the Crawdads Sing” (also based on a book), in theaters now.

She’s been in fashion campaigns, ads for Jimmy Choo and Simone Rocha x H&M. Perhaps a beauty deal is next.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Michael Grandage
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Zal Batmanglij
Person
Timothée Chalamet
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Celebrity
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vogue

Hailey Bieber Has Found Her New Signature Dress Style

Hailey Bieber was first to wear the scene-stealing pink corset dress from Versace’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. Clearly a fan of the structured fit of the minidress – thanks to the intricate boning woven into the bodice – Hailey has bought into another style from Donatella’s latest showcase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy