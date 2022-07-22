Lucas is Hometown Hero of the day

Two of Boston's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News and World Report said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
Comments / 0