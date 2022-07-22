ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Motorcyclist dies after South Knoxville crash

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qYvB_0gozbf5o00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in South Knoxville late Thursday, a police spokesman said.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to Chapman Highway at Meridian Road around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 21-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle traveling south turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to flip. It was unclear if the motorcycle made contact with the other vehicle.

A preliminary investigation did not indicate that the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle. That is part of the investigation, a spokesman said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

‘There are consequences’: Knoxville Police chief to city council members on recent internal issues

The identities of either driver have not been released at this time. An investigation by crash reconstruction personnel remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating following deadly motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction investigators are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Kingston Pike, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday. The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Erland said. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, reportedly pulled onto Kingston Pike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Saturday wreck kills one in Roane

A Saturday afternoon crash in Roane County killed a motorcyclist, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers reported that just after 4 pm Saturday, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 64-year-old Hayden Letner of Ten Mile had been northbound in the 2900 block of River Road when he attempted to turn left into the parking lot of Renfro’s gas station. 75-year-old John Day of Kingston had been headed south on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the pickup on the passenger side.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WBIR

KPD: Man's body recovered after going into river near Calhoun's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a man who went into the Tennessee River on Monday morning was recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad were searching for a man who went into the Tennessee River and did not resurface on Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

Two school supply giveaways to take place in Campbell Co. The supplies will be on a first come, first serve basis, according to the sheriff’s office. Man charged for doing ‘donuts’ on Austin-East High School ball field. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville man was arrested for...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WATE

Search underway for two missing teens in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teenagers. Kynlea Kimbell, 15, and Samuel Smith, 17, ran away from a residence, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Kimbell was described as a white female, 5’1 tall and 112 lbs., with brown hair...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Husband charged with shooting his wife Sunday morning

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The McMinn County Sheriff says a man has confessed that he shot his wife at their home over the weekend. Joanne Johnson was shot at least two times around 5 AM on Sunday morning at the home on County Road 783. When deputies arrived, they...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Zachary Gorman killed after a motorcycle crash in Pigeon Forge (Pigeon Forge, TN)

32-year-old Zachary Gorman killed after a motorcycle crash in Pigeon Forge (Pigeon Forge, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Zachary Gorman, of Kodak, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday evening in Pigeon Forge. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Veterans Parkway at McCarter Road [...]
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. Updated: 22 hours ago.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy