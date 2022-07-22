Person found dead in Southeast Roanoke park now a homicide

At approximately 5:00 PM this afternoon, two males robbed the American National Bank & Trust located at 1407 South Boston Road of an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident, where one customer and several bank employees were present at the time. Both suspects appear to be male, in their late teens to twenties, wearing masks covering their lower face. One was wearing a red/orange hooded sweatshirt with white/black pattern Nike logo, dark pants and shoes. The other was wearing black pants and top, with a single white stripe on the long sleeves, a camouflage pattern NY Yankees baseball hat and white shoes. Both offenders were last seen fleeing on foot, one headed east and one headed west on South Boston Road.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO