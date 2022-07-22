Topps ‘pop-up truck’ will be in Kansas City on Saturday and give out free cards to fans

Courtesy of Topps

As it leads up to International Trading Card Day on Aug. 6, the trading card company Topps is planning a visit to Kansas City on Saturday.

The company said its pop-up truck, which is” wrapped in over 11,000 baseball cards,” will be at Crown Center as part of its 8,000-mile trip around the country.

The truck will be at Crown Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Topps said in a news release it will give away “’free baseball cards and Topps swag to celebrate the love of card collecting worldwide. Fans are also invited to take a photo inside a life-size Topps card frame to become their very own trading card, and trade their cards at the mobile Topps Card Wall.”

Topps added it produces cards for Major League Baseball, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer and Garbage Pail Kids.

When Aug. 6 arrives, Topps will give away “free cards and gifts with purchase in hobby shops.”