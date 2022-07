Haverhill city councilors tonight consider a proposal to add a third apartment to a existing hair salon with apartments above on South Main Street. The application was submitted on behalf of Salon Val Bros, 381 S Main St., in the Bradford section of Haverhill. Attorney Robert D. Harb, representing Salon Val Bros, told councilors in a letter that the building once housed a number of businesses on its first floor beside the hair salon. He explained vacant space along with a small portion of the salon on the first floor would be used for an apartment.

