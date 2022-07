MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The humidity mixing with our summer heat has been an issue for most of us here in Mississippi. Feel like temperatures today were over 100 degrees and sadly there isn’t going to be a break. The best chance for us to have a break from those high feel-like temperatures will be the small chance of a stray shower to move over your area but these will be in very isolated events.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO