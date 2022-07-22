Two Sought in Shooting That Left Four Wounded Outside Downtown LA CVS

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of his 5-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub.Darwin Reyes was arrested Monday at a home in the 4000 block of Marathon Street after officers responded to a 911 call of a boy unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub. According to the LAPD, Rampart Division officers who arrived first on the scene saw vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom.After seeing the boy in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing, officers tried to help him as they called paramedics. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police did not identify the boy. An investigation by the Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section responded to the home and determined Reyes was a suspect in the boy's death. Reyes has since been booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the LAPD.Police say a criminal case against Reyes will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Thursday. Anyone with more information about the investigation can call the LAPD Detective Patterson at (213) 486-0577.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO