Los Angeles, CA

Two Sought in Shooting That Left Four Wounded Outside Downtown LA CVS

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is in critical condition in a shooting outside a CVS late Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. Two people are sought in the shooting that...

www.nbclosangeles.com

2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest suspects in June 3, 2022 murder

Homicide detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspects responsible for the murder of Duwayane Thomas, and the attempted murder of a woman. On July 21, 2022, detectives from the Special Investigation Division, Gangs and Violent Crimes Division, with the assistance from officers assigned to the Directed Enforcement Teams and Coordinated Response Team executed a multi-location warrant service in the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles. This resulted in the arrest of the following suspects:
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Burglary Suspect Sought in Cerritos

CERRITOS (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday went to a location in Cerritos on a report that a burglary suspect was barricaded, but the person was not found. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau went to the 12500 block of Corellian Court about 4 a.m. to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff's Station regarding a burglary suspect who was thought to be barricaded.
CERRITOS, CA
westsidetoday.com

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Occupied Culver City Home

A burglar was arrested over the weekend after breaking into an occupied Culver City home. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Saturday at 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in progress on the 3000 Block of Sentney Avenue. “Culver City Police Officers...
CULVER CITY, CA
HeySoCal

Man shot to death in Long Beach; three people detained

A man was shot to death in Long Beach and a police SWAT team surrounded a residence near the crime scene for several hours before detaining three people for questioning, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

Woman Stabbed to Death at South LA Pizzeria

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was fatally wounded this afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an “ambulance cutting” at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in death of 5-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of his 5-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub.Darwin Reyes was arrested Monday at a home in the 4000 block of Marathon Street after officers responded to a 911 call of a boy unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub. According to the LAPD, Rampart Division officers who arrived first on the scene saw vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom.After seeing the boy in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing, officers tried to help him as they called paramedics. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police did not identify the boy. An investigation by the Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section responded to the home and determined Reyes was a suspect in the boy's death. Reyes has since been booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the LAPD.Police say a criminal case against Reyes will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Thursday. Anyone with more information about the investigation can call the LAPD Detective Patterson at (213) 486-0577.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 shot to death in possible murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES – Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

Update: The father of the 5-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night. An updated version of the story can be found here. Original post: A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

