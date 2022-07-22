ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Investigations into Central Kitsap basketball coaches spur changes for both boys, girls programs

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
When Ashli Payne and Tarence Mosley joined Central Kitsap High School's coaching staff during the summer of 2021, both expressed excitement at the prospect of leading varsity basketball programs for the first time.

One year later, both were involved in separate school district investigations and now only Mosley, coach of the boys team and father of a volunteer assistant who was dismissed and barred from campus last January, is slated to return in 2022-23. Payne, who led the girls team, is out of job after she admitted to district officials that during the winter season that she held three off-site practices when the team was supposed to be quarantining due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We knew we were going against the rules," Payne said, "but it was for a greater cause."

A former basketball standout at Olympic High School and Eastern Washington University, Payne took the Central Kitsap job while recovering from a knee injury she sustained while playing professional basketball (she played two years in Australia).

Midway through her first season as Central Kitsap's coach, Payne said the Cougars were forced to shut down team activities twice due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Not wanting her team to miss extended practice time heading into a week with three league games scheduled, Payne organized three off-campus, outdoor practices for players who were deemed healthy and unaffected by COVID.

Payne, who attended two of the three practices with other assistant coaches, admitted she didn't seek school district approval to train off-site.

“These were games that were super important," Payne said. “Preparation-wise, I decided to take it upon myself to go practice outside. It was intended to be player-led.”

The ramifications of Payne's decision to organize off-site team practices didn't emerge until the beginning of Central Kitsap's summer league season in June. Payne said after meeting with district officials, she was initially suspended for "compromising the health and safety" of her team. One day later, Payne met with district officials again and said she was given the choice of resignation or termination. She opted to resign.

Central Kitsap School District spokesperson David Beil noted that Payne's employment with the district ended June 3, but declined to comment on the circumstances that led to her removal.

Payne thought she deserved more leniency as a first-year coach.

“The fact that I had no room for error was weird," she said.

Payne believes specific players/parents, ones she said were unhappy with playing time during the 2021-22 season, informed district officials about the team's off-site practices — months after the fact.

“I know for sure the individuals who were involved in getting me terminated," Payne said. "They were ones who didn’t play as much as they’d like to.”

Payne said she received criticism from some parents both during and after the season. Following the team's season-ending banquet, Payne received an email from one parent who accused Payne of not supporting players with college aspirations — "you killed their dream, good job" — and questioned her coaching ability — "you need to start reading and going to coaching clinics and get up to speed if you want to succeed as a coach."

The email, which Payne shared with the Kitsap Sun, also took issue with her wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt during a game.

"I am not sending this to you to be mean, on the contrary, I want the best for you and the girls," the email read. "If you don't clean up your act, you are going to ruin a lot of girls and never bring this school to the top of the league."

Poor treatment of high school coaches is an issue that's "way bigger than me or losing a coaching job," Payne said.

Payne intends to return to pro ball later this year, but said she'll miss getting a chance to continue what she started at Central Kitsap. The high school is now searching for its fifth girls basketball head coach since 2015.

“I think I got most of them to buy into what I was trying to do," Payne said. "I think it would have been a really good year (in 2022-23), it would have given them a little bit more stability."

Tarence Mosley, who declined to be interviewed for this story, came under scrutiny after his son, Jaiden, admitted to having sex with a student while serving as a volunteer assistant coach under his father during the 2021-22 season. Central Kitsap School District removed Jaiden Mosley from the coaching staff in January and filed a no-trespass order against him, denying him access to district campuses.

Additionally, following a Kitsap County Sheriff's Office investigation, Jaiden Mosley was charged in May with furnishing alcohol to a minor. The case is currently under review in Kitsap County District Court.

In records obtained earlier this month by the Kitsap Sun from Central Kitsap School District through the state Public Records Act, the district initiated an investigation into both Jaiden and Tarence Mosley through Clear Risk Solutions, its insurance program administrator and risk management service. Clear Risk investigator Tony Zeman interviewed Tarence Mosley, as well as Central Kitsap High School principal Craig Johnson, assistant principal Miranda Smallwood and athletic director Bill Baxter, who retired this summer. Zeman noted Jaiden Mosley declined to be interviewed.

In a June 15 report from Zeman to Joe Vlach, the district's executive director of safety and operations, Zeman concluded that the preponderance of evidence substantiated two allegations against Jaiden Mosley: sex with a student and providing alcohol to minor female students.

Regarding an allegation that Tarence Mosley failed to supervise Jaiden, Zeman found the preponderance of evidence did not substantiate the allegation.

During the interview process, Zeman and Mosley discussed one incident in which Jaiden Mosley kissed a student while sitting in the back of the bus on a return trip from a road game, and a second incident in which Jaiden Mosley had sex with the same student at the family's residence late at night, after Tarence Mosley and family members had retired to bed.

Tarence Mosley, who works as a campus security officer at Central Kitsap High School, told Zeman that at the time he had no knowledge of either incident involving his son.

Beil said Central Kitsap School District stands by the Clear Risk report: "We trust the findings of the investigation and the accuracy of the final report. We have no indications to the contrary or that call the findings of the investigation into question."

Regarding further actions, Beil said the district's human resources department reviewed the Clear Risk report and worked with administrators to "determine appropriate next steps and remedial actions." Beil said volunteer coaches will now be required to complete online training regarding district protocols and rules. Paid coaches will continue online training and also begin in-person training.

