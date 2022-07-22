ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Merchants Insurance Company Limited

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...

Reports from University of Melbourne Describe Recent Advances in Insurance (‘nearly Gave Up On It To Be Honest’: Utilisation of Individualised Budgets By People With Psychosocial Disability Within Australia’s National Disability Insurance Scheme): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Utilisation of budgets provides important insights into the effectiveness of individualised funding schemes. Significant under-utilisation by certain cohorts may indicate schemes are not working as intended.”. Financial support...
AUSTRALIA
Patent Issued for Home device sensing (USPTO 11379926): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Krug, David J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11379926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “People are often looking for ways to protect their homes. People buy insurance for exactly that reason-to protect against unforeseen risks. However, although insurance will pay for damage to your home, vehicle, etc. after it occurs, being aware of a potential risk before damage occurs may aid in reducing inconvenience and costs. Further, even if a person is aware of a potential risk, failure, etc., the person may not have enough information to determine how to fix the issue or may not fully comprehend the potential severity of the issue.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Patent Issued for System and method for real-time screening of a disability insurance applicant (USPTO 11379923): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Benjamin, Robert ( Normal, IL , US), Diffor, John David (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many people desire to purchase disability insurance in order to ensure that their monthly financial obligations (especially with regard to, e.g., housing and vehicles payments) will be met if they become disabled and suffer a loss of income. According to one estimate, 26% of people own disability insurance, and 90% of them are between the ages of 25 and 64 years. Applicants for disability insurance may be employed in blue or white collar occupations, and may seek short-term or long-term coverage. However, existing processes for screening applicants for disability insurance and making coverage decisions may be cumbersome, especially for applicants with no or few risk factors for rejection but whose applications may be nevertheless subjected to full underwriting to assess their suitability. Further, existing processes may require insurance agents to classify the occupations of applicants, and mistakes may be made in such classifications that may delay coverage decisions and/or may result in incorrect acceptance or non-acceptance.”
ECONOMY
Market anticipates 75-point rate hike by Fed on Wednesday

The market started this week attentive to what will be the interest rate decision to be announced this Wednesday by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve of the United States. A decision that is marked by the latest Consumer Price Index data, which was 9.1% annualized in June, putting more pressure on the Fed- led by Jerome Powell- to put the…
MARKETS
Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Pet Dog Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Nationwide, Trupanion, Petfirst

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Dog Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PET SERVICES
Researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Report on Findings in Risk Management (Integrating Prevention Into the Risk Management Policy Toolkit: a Strategy for Improving Resilience To Extreme Events): Risk Management

-- Current study results on Risk Management have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The incidence of extreme natural hazard events in the. U.S. has been rising, with far-reaching implications for the. U.S. agricultural sector.”. Financial support for this research came...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Nervousness in cryptocurrencies awaiting Fed rate hike

Bitcoin is trading this Monday around $22,000, at the beginning of a key week for cryptocurrencies as the US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision. In addition to this, the expert recalls that Elon Musk also said, when Tesla reported its earnings, that he wants to increase the company's bitcoin holdings at a lower price.
MARKETS
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
How to Get Better Travel Insurance for Your Cruise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC may have removed the. , but that doesn't remove the risks of your trip being derailed by COVID-19. Now that cruises get to decide how to manage their COVID-19 protocols, buying travel insurance could help protect your trip cost if you suddenly contract the virus, you need medical treatment on the ship or you miss your cruise's departure.
TRAVEL
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. Reports Findings in Gout (The reality of treatment for hyperuricemia and gout in Japan: A historical cohort study using health insurance claims data): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Gout

-- New research on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Gout is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Aichi,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hyperuricemia causes gout and has also been associated with metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease. Uric acid-lowering drugs (ULDs) are used to reduce uric acid levels for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout.”
HEALTH
Poorer nations could suffer from U.S. efforts to slow inflation

SEOUL— U.S. officials are still scrambling to contain the highest inflation the United States has seen in decades. But the world's leading economic policymakers see another reason to worry ahead: Poorer economies could be swamped as the Federal Reserve tries to rein in U.S. prices. But tighter U.S. monetary policy will worsen those problems, because rising…
BUSINESS
Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
Trean Insurance Group Announces Exclusive Partnership with Beat Capital

WAYZATA, Minn. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, and Beat Capital Partners Americas (“Beat”), a long duration investor specializing in the insurance industry, are pleased to announce a partnership in the surplus lines insurance market.
BUSINESS
AXIS Capital Q2 2022 Financial Supplement

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This report is for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with the documents that the Company files with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AXIS CAPITAL...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
