Ben Roethlisberger: Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert was 'ready to move on' from QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired in January. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the 2022 season without both Ben Roethlisberger and Kevin Colbert for the first time since the turn of the millennium. Roethlisberger retired in late January after an 18-season career that included six Pro Bowl nods and two Super Bowl titles, while Colbert ended his 22-season run as Steelers general manager following the NFL Draft.

In talking with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the legendary signal-caller had some interesting things to say about his final season.

"It was mostly Kevin [Colbert]. He was ready to move on. I think Mike [Tomlin] was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. [Art] Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play," Roethlisberger said, per Cook. "I thought I went out on my terms. I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything."

The 40-year-old signal-caller ended last season with a 64.5% completion percentage, 3,740 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games.