See who bought property in Galesburg and Knox County: July 14-19, 2022

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of July 14-19, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.

334 E. Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg: MKKR, LLC an Illinois Limited Liability Company to Via Real Estate, LLC a Wyoming Limited Liability Company for $4,375,000.

1837 Knox Road 550 N., Douglas: John L. McCormick to Jack Donath for $136,000.

1528 N. Prairie St., Galesburg: Daniel J. & Kymber N. Beers to Richard W. & Kristen M. Warren for $110,000.

1429 N. West St., Galesburg: Treniquea N. Bradford to Kevin James Vysoky for $125,000.

256 W. Ferris St., Galesburg: FHP Investments, L.L.C. to Wisehart Capital, LLC for $170,000.

262 Linneus Ave., Galesburg: Ray F. Keegan to Jonathan W. Straughter for $10,927.

1135 Parkview Rd., Galesburg: Nathan Wooters to Gabriel Trulson for $170,000.

2069 Knox Road 150 E, Galesburg: Estate of Donald R. Krull, deceased to Nathan Wooters for $450,000.

206 S. Main St., Henderson: Phillip M. Newell to Jordan Charles Lieber for $125,000.

1271 Knox Road 2500 N., Oneida: Bradley M. Edwards to James B. Hutchings for $190,000.

236 Columbus Ave., Galesburg: Morningside Alliance, LLC to Desirae E. Arteaga for $73,000.

812 S. Chambers St., Galesburg: Janice Wilson to Matthew Ronning for $12,500.

2574 Costa Dr., Galesburg: Gary & Lindsy Adkins to Kheder Basheer for $275,000.

1526 Grand Ave., Galesburg: Lorenz Property 3, LLC to North Creek Real Estate, LLC for $38,000.

1391 N. Broad St., Galesburg: William O. Pruett to Jodie McNally for $133,000.

43 Knox Road 1600 E., Maquon: Timothy & Lynette Hagen to Jason & Katherine Schearer for $428,400.

586 Olive St., Galesburg: Ronald M. Earp to Eli A. Wall for $101,000.

1229 E. Main St., Galesburg: Jason Atwater to Dezman C. Jones for $90,000.

1250 Monmouth Blvd., Galesburg: KCCDD, Inc., an Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to Flatirons 1250, LLC an Illinois Limited Liability Company for $450,000.

144 Cottonwood Ct., Dahinda: Rodger A. & Colleen K. Bayless to Kevin L. & Tera L. Rothzen for $226,000.

1041 Lakeview Rd. N., Dahinda: Charles R. Greer Revocable Trust & Holly P. Greer Revocable Trust to Mary Mazzulla for $220,000.

163 Lakecrest Pl., Dahinda: Joshua L Ratts to Douglas Alan Schaffnit for $240,000.

401 N. Jefferson St., Abingdon: Loris R. Hubble to Gail Belless for $14,000.

