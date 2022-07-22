See who bought property in Galesburg and Knox County: July 14-19, 2022

The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of July 14-19, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.

• 334 E. Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg: MKKR, LLC an Illinois Limited Liability Company to Via Real Estate, LLC a Wyoming Limited Liability Company for $4,375,000.

• 1837 Knox Road 550 N., Douglas: John L. McCormick to Jack Donath for $136,000.

• 1528 N. Prairie St., Galesburg: Daniel J. & Kymber N. Beers to Richard W. & Kristen M. Warren for $110,000.

• 1429 N. West St., Galesburg: Treniquea N. Bradford to Kevin James Vysoky for $125,000.

• 256 W. Ferris St., Galesburg: FHP Investments, L.L.C. to Wisehart Capital, LLC for $170,000.

• 262 Linneus Ave., Galesburg: Ray F. Keegan to Jonathan W. Straughter for $10,927.

• 1135 Parkview Rd., Galesburg: Nathan Wooters to Gabriel Trulson for $170,000.

• 2069 Knox Road 150 E, Galesburg: Estate of Donald R. Krull, deceased to Nathan Wooters for $450,000.

• 206 S. Main St., Henderson: Phillip M. Newell to Jordan Charles Lieber for $125,000.

• 1271 Knox Road 2500 N., Oneida: Bradley M. Edwards to James B. Hutchings for $190,000.

• 236 Columbus Ave., Galesburg: Morningside Alliance, LLC to Desirae E. Arteaga for $73,000.

• 812 S. Chambers St., Galesburg: Janice Wilson to Matthew Ronning for $12,500.

• 2574 Costa Dr., Galesburg: Gary & Lindsy Adkins to Kheder Basheer for $275,000.

• 1526 Grand Ave., Galesburg: Lorenz Property 3, LLC to North Creek Real Estate, LLC for $38,000.

• 1391 N. Broad St., Galesburg: William O. Pruett to Jodie McNally for $133,000.

• 43 Knox Road 1600 E., Maquon: Timothy & Lynette Hagen to Jason & Katherine Schearer for $428,400.

• 586 Olive St., Galesburg: Ronald M. Earp to Eli A. Wall for $101,000.

• 1229 E. Main St., Galesburg: Jason Atwater to Dezman C. Jones for $90,000.

• 1250 Monmouth Blvd., Galesburg: KCCDD, Inc., an Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to Flatirons 1250, LLC an Illinois Limited Liability Company for $450,000.

• 144 Cottonwood Ct., Dahinda: Rodger A. & Colleen K. Bayless to Kevin L. & Tera L. Rothzen for $226,000.

• 1041 Lakeview Rd. N., Dahinda: Charles R. Greer Revocable Trust & Holly P. Greer Revocable Trust to Mary Mazzulla for $220,000.

• 163 Lakecrest Pl., Dahinda: Joshua L Ratts to Douglas Alan Schaffnit for $240,000.

• 401 N. Jefferson St., Abingdon: Loris R. Hubble to Gail Belless for $14,000.